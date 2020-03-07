PM Modi gets excited while interacting with Jan Aushadhi Yojana’s beneficiaries | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moved on Saturday during his interaction with the beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana when a woman suffering from paralysis broke while she thanked him for the plan.

By sharing his story with the Prime Minister, Deepa Shah of Dehradun explained how the high cost of medicine made it difficult for him to manage the home.

“In 2011, I suffered a paralysis attack. I could not speak properly … I was receiving treatment in a hospital and medicines used to cost a lot … it was difficult to manage household expenses,” he said.

She said that since becoming a beneficiary of Jan Aushadi, the cost of her medications has dropped from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,500.

“Previously, my medications would cost Rs 5,000, but under Jan Aushadhi, now they cost only Rs 1,500. I can manage the house and buy fruits from the money I save,” the woman said as she crumbled. Upon hearing this, the Prime Minister also became emotional.

She continued to thank the Prime Minister profusely, saying that the doctors had abandoned her but that her condition improved due to her “words and blessings.”

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Pharmaceutical Products Department to provide quality medicines at affordable prices for the masses.

Jan Aushadi Kendras or PMBJP stores have been created to provide generic drugs, which are available at lower prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive brand name drugs.

March 7 is celebrated as the day of Jan Aushadhi.

