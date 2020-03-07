List of coronavirus cases in India: 3 more cases of positive coronavirus in India, the total is 34: Ministry of Health | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, which raised the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to fight it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ordered officials to identify places for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care.

Two of these people are from Ladakh with a history of travel to Iran, while the other is from Tamil Nadu, who had visited Oman, said the ministry of health of the Union, adding that all patients are stable.

He also said that more than 150 people, who had come into contact with two US citizens who tested positive for the coronavirus in Bhutan and had toured several places in India, have been placed under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

Many states canceled official functions to celebrate Holi and took several preventive measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities to segregate passengers from 12 countries at airports

Passengers from 12 countries will be segregated from other passengers to the conveyor belt areas at airports, an official said Saturday, amid growing concerns about coronavirus infections.

This is part of a series of measures initiated by the Indian authorities to stop the spread of the coronavirus, in the context of more than 30 people who tested positive for the infection in the country.

A spokesman for the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that passengers from 12 countries would be segregated at international airports.

Passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia would be segregated from other arriving passengers, he said.

According to the spokesman, passengers from the 12 countries would not be allowed to mix with other passengers during the “health control, immigration and conveyor belt areas”.

AIFF confirms the postponement of the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar





The qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup of India against Qatar, scheduled for March 26 in Bhubaneswar, was postponed, while Maharashtra’s health minister, Rajesh Tope, said it is being discussed whether the IPL will begin On March 29 in Mumbai with a match between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, it must be postponed in view of the coronavirus scare.

PM Modi holds review meeting on coronavirus





During the day, Modi reviewed the situation of the coronavirus in the country in a meeting with officials from all interested ministries and departments and also told them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities.

He told them that, in the opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass meetings as much as possible and to realize what should and should not be done.

While congratulating all departments for the work done so far, Modi emphasized that as the coronavirus scenario evolves, India should be prepared in its response.

He stressed the need for advanced and adequate planning, and a timely response that is critical for the management of this infectious disease.

The health ministry said in a statement that officials were instructed to plan early tests and evacuation of Indians from Iran, where, 145 people reportedly have died so far due to COVID-19.

Flight from Tehran brings swabs of Indians from Iran





On Saturday, a plane from Tehran brought samples of swabs from Indians in Iran suspected of having coronavirus infection to Delhi. The flight, operated by Mahan Air, then returned with many Iranian citizens.

These samples are being tested in the laboratory at AIIMS, the ministry said.

In addition, six scientists from the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) have been stationed in Iran. Equipment and reagents have been sent, worth approximately Rs 10 crore so that they can install a laboratory there.

2 foreigners in quarantine in Goa





In Goa, two foreign citizens were quarantined at Goa Medical College and Hospital for suspected exposure to the new coronavirus. Your samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Except for an Italian couple, all suspected cases of coronavirus show negative results in Rajasthan





Except for those of an Italian couple, all 280 samples collected from suspected cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan have been negative, authorities said.

Following two positive cases, the state government also decided to conduct an evaluation of each foreigner visiting the state.

Instructions have been issued to suspend the biometric assistance system in government offices and the use of breath analyzers by the traffic police until further orders.

Odisha government imposes restrictions on visiting ministers abroad





The Odisha government imposed restrictions on foreign visits by ministers and senior officials and also exempted its employees from using the biometric system to mark their assistance until further orders.

The ministry of health of the Union said that a total number of 7.26,122 people of 7,108 flights have been checked at airports. Since Friday morning, 73,766 passengers of 573 flights have undergone controls at airports.

52 laboratories made functional throughout India for coronavirus testing





He also said that up to 52 laboratories are operating throughout the country to analyze the COVID-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with viral transport media and swabs for sample collection.

In order to publicize, all telecommunications operators launched a special melody of COVID-19 mobile phone call with basic infection prevention messages that are played when a person calls.

More than 117.2 million subscribers from BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being contacted progressively through SMS and callbacks, the ministry said.

Until Friday, there were 31 positive cases, including 16 tourists from Italy and their Indian guide.



These positive cases include a 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar, from Delhi, and six of his relatives from Agra, whom he had visited recently. Another is a Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in western Delhi. Everyone is being treated at Safdarjung hospital.

A middle-aged man from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for the virus, is being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital. A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad, who also tested positive for coronavirus, was isolated.

The total number of positive cases includes the first three reported by Kerala last month. The three people were fired after recovery.

On Friday, a man from Delhi with a history of travel to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive. Eleven people, including seven members of his family, have been quarantined at his residence in western Delhi.