Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a monochrome image of Saif Ali Khan and everything is love | Hindi Movie News

Kareena Kapoor Khan has caused waves in social networks since she debuted on Instagram. Her fans have been cheating on her and simply can’t get enough of the Bollywood Diva.After treating her fans earlier today with a monochrome image of herself with her bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan, she published a black and white photo of her beloved husband Saif Ali Khan and has written love everywhere.In the photo, Saif is seen playing a melody on his guitar with little Taimur at his side. Kareena has subtitled the publication as: “My love … always playing her own song.”Previously, she had shared a photo with Taimur where she is seen holding her cake. He captioned the adorable click as: “The only one that will allow me to steal my frame … 🎈🎈🎈❤️❤️❤️”Meanwhile, at the front of the job, Kareena will be seen soon in “Angrezi Medium”, co-starring Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The movie will hit theaters on March 13, 2020.In addition to that, she is also part of BFF Karan Johar’s masterpiece, “Takht,” which features a star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.