Jaishankar responds to UN rights panel, says he is blind to Pakistan’s terror | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar strongly refuted on Saturday the criticism of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to Indian decisions on J&K and the Citizenship Law (Amendment), saying that The body has been wrong before and that is surprisingly blind to the role of the cross. border terrorism

“UNHCR avoids cross-border terrorism as if it had nothing to do with the neighboring country. Please understand where they come from, look at the history of UNHCR, how they handled the Kashmir problem in the past, ”said the minister, rejecting criticism from the UN agency to repeal the special status of J&K and its plans to present itself as an amicus curiae in the Supreme Court in the CAA case.

Jaishankar’s comments are in line with India’s response to critical comments from various foreign organizations such as the European Union or the United States Congress committees that do not mention Pakistan’s role in promoting and supporting terrorism in Kashmir asking for the restoration of “normality” in the newly formed territory of the Union.

In his speech at the ET Global Business Summit, the minister also defended the CAA, saying that it is intended to reduce the number of stateless persons, a measure that should be appreciated. “Everyone, when they look at citizenship, has context and criteria. Show me a country in the world that says everyone in the world is welcome. No one says that, ”said the minister.



He pointed to the specific purpose of the law and said: “We have tried to reduce the number of stateless persons through this legislation … We have done so in a way that does not create a major problem for us.” The law, with the opposition of Muslim groups, activists, opposition parties such as Congress, the Left and Trinamool, provides a path to Indian nationality for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parisians and Jains from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh that They fled in front of the religious. persecution.

When analyzing Indian foreign policy in the current context, Jaishankar told the assembled business elite that the rise of India is inextricably linked to the rise of Indian industry, the government would fully support them. Trying to dispel the notion that the BJP government is not favorable to business, he said: “Brand India has many facets for the world. And ‘business India’ is one of the most important. Your success is part of our success and, as you go out into the world, count on us; we are there for you. ”

Reflecting on the two key aspects that define modern global politics, he identified connectivity and technology as the drivers. “Connectivity today is the new great game. It shapes the elections and creates links that could well determine the architecture of order in manufacturing. India’s views on connectivity became clear in 2017 and have been reiterated in greater detail since then. In that sense, we have been the pioneer voice of this emerging conversation. In essence, the world from our point of view is better served by connectivity that is discussed in a transparent way, is contemplated in collaboration, is commercially viable, financially sustainable, respectful of the environment and has local participation. ”

Technology, he said, has strategic facets, which makes it essential for Indian foreign policy. “Technology has always been the engine of global politics and never more than now … this has created its own data protection and security problems. But from the point of view of foreign policy, there are some aspects that need further deliberation as a national approach. The first is to appreciate that, by their very nature, technologies are strategic, either in their capacity or in their consequences … The way we go in the fields of education, digitalization, skills and new businesses will determine our relevance and position. ”