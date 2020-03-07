I don’t see anyone entering the shoes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh: MSK Prasad | Cricket News

Sports

NEW DELHI: The journey of MSK Prasad as national coach was never easy. In addition to avoiding questions about the height of his committee, he had to monitor a transition in Indian cricket while the BCCI was going through difficult times as a sports agency in the last four years. As he left his position as president of selectors, he spoke with TOI about a number of topics that have been the topics of conversation in Indian cricket for the past four years. Excerpts …

His selection panel had to endure hard comments (such as questions about his height) throughout the term …



Trevor Hons played only 6 tests and had been the chairman of the Australian selection committee for the past two decades. He is very respected for his commitment, but not for the number games he played for his country. I believe in that kind of genuine respect instead of worrying about comments that have hidden motives.

What were the main changes in the selection policy?





Mainly we wanted to have horses for the courses. We had this goal of developing the strength of banking in all formats and we are proud to achieve our goal.

His committee had to see the gradual elimination of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. How difficult is it to deal with the country’s superstars?





MSD and Yuvraj are legends of Indian cricket and I really don’t see anyone step on those shoes so easily. It’s hard to deal with that. Our fundamental job is to identify new talents, prepare and induce it when the need arises and that is what we have done.

What was the most challenging phase?





Leaving Ashwin and Jadeja the white ball cricket or preparing a successor for MS Dhoni, both were a challenge, since we are talking about legends that have been essential to take Indian cricket to great heights.

There have also been many criticisms about not being able to have a solid No. 4 for the World Cup …





I don’t think we lost the World Cup because of position number 4. Our head was the table leading to the semifinal. It was a bad session that cost us.

His committee was also accused of not talking to players enough. Is it possible to explain to each player?





Personally I know how much communication the players of my committee have received and I don’t need to justify it or show proof of it.

Decide that playing XI is not in the hands of the selectors. But how much should the selectors talk about team composition with team management?





I feel that it was one of the defects of the new reforms and I want it to be modified. The selectors and team management must be on the same page about the future.

What are the areas in which to work for a stronger future?





Players are subject to many crickets. Somewhere, we must sit down and decide what is the correct number of cricket days that Indian cricketers should play in their best interest and Indian cricket.

The test team looks very strong, thanks to the rhythm attack. How aware were you of the fact that you need to have backups ready to keep up?





The preparation of the backups has been the motto of our committee and we could succeed thanks to the alternative tourism programs “A” of India that we have designed together with Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

With the test and the white ball teams seem almost completely different, how much is continuity a problem?





In the future, we need to have horses for courses, especially with a lot of talent that comes out every season. We are eager to do well and win the first test championship and we are also very aware of the points system. That is why we rotate the players and prepare the right players for the Test series.

How difficult was it to support KL Rahul who went through a prolonged phase in a bad way?





KL is a phenomenal player and we all feel that he can play all 3 formats successfully. We have no doubts about his talent and, therefore, we support him.

Do you think that labeling players as players of a format is a bit problematic?





If players have the ability to adapt and play all formats equally, then they should.

How has it been to deal with Virat, Shastri and Kumble?





Everyone is professional and everyone knows their work. I really enjoyed working with the 3. It would not be appropriate if I do not thank the MSD, Virat, Rohit and Ajinkya captains along with the coaches Ravi, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid and their respective team efforts with whom I have worked for the last 4 years.

And the BCCI administrators?





They brought me when Shashank Manohar was the president and Anurag Thakur was the secretary. Anurag raised me as president. I would like to thank Anurag and Ajay Shirke because they have instilled confidence and strength with their unconditional support. I would like to thank all the incumbents, members and staff of the past and present office with whom we have worked day after day for the past 4 years.

How do you see the roles of Sourav and Jay Shah in advancing Indian cricket?





Sourav has a tremendous record as both a player. He has also gone through the routine as a CAB administrator. With enough experience behind them, I have no doubt that they will carry out Indian cricket.

