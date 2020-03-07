Coronavirus India Update: everything you need to know about Coronavirus cases in India | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: India reported until Saturday 34 confirmed cases of new coronaviruses. While the number of cases seems incidental compared to high-risk countries such as China, Iran or South Korea, the widespread transmissibility of Covid-19 and the disruption caused by it has fueled the mood in India.

Here is a look at the main developments:

Delhi woman kept isolated on suspicion of coronavirus

A woman, who contacted the Paytm employee who tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for suspected infection, the Delhi health department said on Saturday.

In a newsletter, the department said they keep her isolated in the hospital.

“One more case is preliminary positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Confirmation is expected. She has no travel record, but has a history of contact with case number 2 (Patym’s employee) on 02.28.2020,” he said.

Gujarat: Samples of 42 coronavirus suspect patients tested negative

The samples of the 42 people in Gujarat suspected of having been exposed to the new coronavirus have been negative, the Gujarat government said on Saturday.

A government official said 29 of these samples were analyzed in the laboratory of BJ Medical College, while 11 were sent to Pune and two to Mumbai.

According to an official statement, 2,068 people with a history of travel to China were subjected to surveillance, and 1,146 of them have completed their 28-day observation period and are in good health.

Up to 18,018 passengers on 162 flights have been inspected at Ahmedabad airport, as well as 1,989 crew members on 49 ships in state ports, he said.

The number of cases of coronavirus in India reaches 34

The Union Ministry of Health said Saturday night that three more cases of coronavirus have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in India to 34.

Sanjeeva Kumar, special secretary (health), said: “Three more positive cases have been found. Two cases are from Ladakh with a travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with a travel history from Oman. All are stable.”

The ministry also said that more than 150 people, who had come into contact with two US citizens who tested positive for

coronavirus In Bhutan and had toured several places located in India, they have been placed under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program.

All elementary schools in four Kashmir districts closed

Kashmir authorities on Saturday ordered the closure of all primary schools from March 9 in four districts, including Srinagar, in the valley until further orders.

Class work at all private and government elementary schools in Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam and Baramulla districts will remain suspended from March 9 until further orders, said an order issued by division commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan.

The order follows a similar direction by the authorities in the districts of Jammu and Samba earlier in the day.

To date, almost two dozen suspected cases have been tested in the territory of the Union, but so far no positive cases have been reported.

The prime minister holds a review meeting and asks officials to ensure sufficient quarantine facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation of the coronavirus in the country in a meeting with officials on Saturday and ordered them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and take measures for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

In the meeting with all the ministries and departments involved, he said that in view of the expert opinion, people should be advised to avoid mass meetings as much as possible and to realize what is due and not due do.

While congratulating all departments for the work done so far, Modi emphasized that as the coronavirus scenario evolves, India should be prepared in its response.

The prime minister also stressed the need for advanced and adequate planning, and a timely response that is critical to managing this infectious disease.

AIFF confirms the postponement of the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar

The coronovirus continues to wreak havoc at sporting events, as India’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar, scheduled for March 26, has now been postponed due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The secretary general of the entire Football Federation of India, Kushal Das, said the match against the Asian Champions in Bhubaneswar has been postponed and a new date will be announced next week.

“India’s game against Qatar has been postponed. It will be played later this year, but the new date has not yet been decided,” said Das.

J&K reports the first case; Covid-19’s national count is thirty-two



On Saturday, a new case of Jammu and Kashmir, the first in the state, was reported, bringing the national count to 34. The patient is said to be receiving treatment at the government’s medical school in Jammu, according to sources.

As of March 6, 31 people had tested positive. A 25-year-old West Delhi resident who recently traveled to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi to three. It is said that another resident of Ghaziabad, who was positive, traveled to Iran recently. A Paytm employee, who had recently gone on vacation to Italy, tested positive. Sixteen Italian citizens, on vacation in India, tested positive with their Indian driver. In Hyderabad, a technician who had returned from Dubai tested positive. A businessman from Delhi who had traveled to Iran tested positive and also his six relatives. In the three cases reported by Kerala, patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

Flight brings swabs of Indians from Iran

A flight from Tehran on Saturday brought samples of swabs from Indians in Iran suspected of having a coronavirus infection to the national capital, an airport official said.

The flight, operated by Mahan Air, returned with many Iranian citizens around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, an official at Indira Gandhi International Airport said.

The flight landed around 5.30 in the morning.

On Friday, authorities said about 300 samples of swabs from Indians suspected of having coronavirus infection would be brought on a ferry flight from Tehran.

There are about 2,000 Indians in Iran, one of the countries that has been severely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Two suspected cases in Punjab



Two out of every three patients suspected of coronavirus have been positive in preliminary reports received by medical authorities on Saturday. All three are from the same family and arrived at Amritsar International Airport from Italy on March 3.

PM Modi urges people not to trust rumors



“I appeal to my countrymen to stay away from rumors about the coronavirus,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana through a video conference. He said many rumors are circulating about how people can treat Covid-19, and urged people to only heed their doctor’s advice. He also suggested that people should avoid handshakes and start greeting others with ‘namaste’ once again.

All Rajasthan cases are negative



Except for those of an Italian couple, all samples collected from suspected cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan have been negative. The total number of samples analyzed so far is 282. Of these, 280 have been negative and two positive (from the Italian couple). The elderly Italian couple enters a hospital in Jaipur.

Surat’s diamond industry in crisis



The world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing center in Surat is facing a serious liquidity crisis due to huge late payments by merchants in Hong Kong and China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The industry estimate placed the overdue payment in China and Hong Kong in the last month at Rs 5 billion.

Strict action is sought against those who sell facial masks at inflated prices



Following the shortage of masks and disinfectants in the market and chemicals that charge more than the normal price, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought strict measures against those who charge inflated prices. Vardhan held the meeting with health ministers and chief secretaries of all states and territories of the Union, central ministers and representatives of interested organizations through videoconferences and stressed the importance of communicating with the masses and raising awareness about the steps to prevent virus spread

Aurangabad tourism suffers



Foreign tourists have canceled their trips to Aurangabad, home of the famous caves of Ajanta and Ellora. March is the end of the tourist season, with several travelers, predominantly from Buddhist nations, who gather to see the caves. Travelers from Europe have also moved away from the two World Heritage sites. Tourism in Aurangabad is likely to be affected by the outbreak of coronavirus until next year, since so far no single reservation has been made for the next season (November to March 2021).

Eleven more quarantined in western Delhi



Eleven people, including seven family members of a man who tested positive for coronavirus after his visit to Thailand and Malaysia, were quarantined at his residence. The 25-year-old man tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the national capital to three. Fifty homes in western Delhi, where the new case lives, have been monitored to control the spread of the infection. A Paytm employee who had previously tested positive for coronavirus is also a resident of western Delhi. Authorities said the 95 people who came into contact with the Paytm employee have been tracked. Of the 95, 22 are from Delhi and have also been quarantined.

Infrared thermometers in DLF buildings.



Realty DLF has installed infrared thermometers to detect visitors entering the premises of its building in Cyber ​​City, Gurgaon. Special equipment with masks, gloves and disinfectants and alcohol-based disinfectants has been deployed to clean the surfaces of the common area. Cyber ​​City and Cyber ​​Hub, owned and managed by DLF, have an approximate combined footprint of 2.00,000 people daily.

(With agency contributions)

