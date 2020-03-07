Coronavirus in India: the government issues new travel notices | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The government issued a new travel notice for citizens on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advised Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and Japan and advised to avoid non-essential trips to other countries affected by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage

Regarding visa restrictions, the government reiterated that all regular (adhesive) / e-visa visas (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued to more By March 3, 2020 they have not yet entered India, it is suspended with immediate effect.

“Those who require travel to India due to compelling reasons, can apply for a new visa from the nearest Indian Embassy / Consulate,” the health ministry statement said.







Read our coronavirus blog live to get the latest news and updates.

He added: “The regular (adhesive) visa / electronic visa granted to citizens of China, issued on February 5, 2020 or earlier, was suspended before. It will remain in force. Those who need to travel to India in imperative circumstances may apply for a new visa. to the nearest Indian Embassy / Consulate. ”

“Regular electronic (adhesive) visas / visas granted to all foreign citizens who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan as of February 1, 2020 and have not yet entered India are suspended With immediate effect, demanding travel to India in convincing circumstances can apply for a new visa to the nearest Indian embassy / consulate, “the government said.

The government said that, in addition to the visa restrictions that already exist, passengers traveling from / who visited Italy or Korea and wish to enter India will need a certificate of having tested negative for coronavirus from designated laboratories authorized by health authorities of these countries. “This will apply from 0000 hours on March 10, 2020, and is a temporary measure until Covid-19 cases decrease.

“All international passengers entering India must submit a duly completed self-declaration form (including personal data, that is, the telephone number and address in India) to health officials and immigration officials and submit to a universal health test at designated health counters at all points of entry, “the ministry added.

The health ministry also asked people to follow basic health measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

* Observe good personal hygiene.



* Control your health.



* Practice washing your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



* Follow respiratory tags: cover your mouth with tissues or tissues while coughing.



* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.



* Avoid close contact with people who are not well or who show symptoms of illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, etc.



* Wear a mask if you have symptoms such as cough, fever or trouble breathing.



* Contact your local doctor immediately if you have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

Upon returning to India, if a traveler feels sick during their trip, they must inform the airline crew of the disease.

* Look for the mask of the airline crew.



* Follow the instructions of the airline crew.



* Follow the instructions of the airport health officer after disembarking.



If a traveler feels sick (cough / fever or shortness of breath) within 28 days after the return of the areas affected by the coronavirus:



* Call the helpline number immediately (011-23978046), report your travel history and follow the instructions provided.



* Isolate yourself at home and wear a mask until the moment a doctor from the health authority examines you.



* Follow the instructions of the health authority.

For any questions related to health, people can contact the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 24 * 7 at the helpline number (+ 91-11-23978046) or send an email to ([email protected] ).

So far, India has 32 confirmed cases of the infection, which includes 16 Italians, while about 29,000 people have been put under observation.

