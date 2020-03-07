Can drinking alcohol protect you from the coronavirus? This is what the WHO says

India Top Headlines

With 30 positive cases of COVID 19 and a large number of suspicious cases in the capital and its surroundings, everyone is in a state of panic. Pharmacies do not have masks and disinfectants, since people stock up on them. While the Ministry of Health and WHO publish notices, people believe almost anything and everything they are reading online. Among several WhatsApp forwarding, one encouraged people to drink alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus. Let’s dive directly to know the truth.

The only answer to this is NO!

Can alcohol kill the coronavirus?



Once the virus has already entered the body, spraying alcohol on your body or drinking it cannot kill you, says the World Health Organization. In fact, spraying alcohol can be harmful to clothing and mucous membranes (eyes and mouth).

You can use alcohol and chlorine to disinfect surfaces, but they should be used according to appropriate recommendations, says WHO. Therefore, it is a mistake to say that consuming alcohol or beer products can help prevent COVID 19.

What you can do?





Using hand sanitizers with more than 60% alcohol is an effective way to kill microbes. The virus has an enveloping structure that alcohol can attack, but drinking alcohol will not help if the virus has already entered your body.

To protect against contracting the virus, WHO recommends that everyone wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol. Also, avoid touching your face until you wash your hands.

