Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, Tiger Shroff and ‘Baaghi 3’ by Shraddha Kapoor win THIS on their opening day; surpasses the collection of the first day of ‘Tanhaji: the warrior not fallen’ | Hindi Movie News

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and the protagonist of Riteish Deshmukh ‘Baaghi 3’ has been the subject of conversation of the city since the announcement. The trailer and the songs of the movie received a lot of love from the audience. Also, Tiger and Shraddha fans were happy to see them together on the screen once again! The main stars left no stones unturned to promote the film on various platforms.

And on Friday, the action-adventure has reached theaters. Now, according to the initial estimation report of BoxOfficeIndia, the film has gathered around Rs 17-18 crore net the first day. The report also claimed that the collection would have been larger, however, due to the threat of the coronavirus, viewers did not go out to watch the movie. As a result of awareness, the film has suffered in big cities.

According to the report, ‘Baaghi 2’ had won around Rs 25 million on its first day. So far, this is the biggest opening of the year and surpassed ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ by Ajay Devgn, who earned around Rs 13 million on his opening day. The movie hoped to do more, as there will be Holi’s vacation.

The plot of the film revolves around a fiercely protective Ronnie who faces a dreaded terrorist group in Syria to save his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) from his clutches.

Commenting on preparing to take such perfect action shots, Tiger says: “I don’t have to adjust too much because I’m fit [is not] A task for me. “And while talking about the action sequences in the movie, Jr Shroff said:” About 90 percent of the scenes include live action. In addition, we wanted to offer viewers a visual image as real and powerful as possible, and therefore [minimised] VFX works. ”

Meanwhile, in the movie, Tiger repeated his character, Ronnie, from previous installments. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Frog in key roles.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie hit theaters on March 6.

