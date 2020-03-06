Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ HIT ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ by Ajay Devgn to record a remarkable start at the box office; Read details | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

One of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Baaghi 3’, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, finally premiered today and seems to have hit the mark from the beginning. According to the latest report from Box Office India, the film has managed to record an early reserve of Rs 5.50 crore.

The report also suggested that the anticipated collection of the Rs 5.50 crore movie at the box office is the best any movie has witnessed in 2020. The collections of ‘Baaghi 3’ have exceeded Ajay’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ numbers Devgn that had minted around Rs 5.18 million rupees in the domestic circuit.

With the coronavirus outbreak in progress, Tiger’s high octane action movie collections have been affected as the advance is 30-35% less than it should be. The report also states that ‘Baaghi 3’ could have earned around Rs 8 crore, but multiplex sales were very slow on Thursday due to the awareness of the virus that has multiplied across the country.



Here are the five best anticipated collections of films released in 2020 to date:

1. Baaghi 3 – 5,50,00,000

2. Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 5,18,00,000

3. Love Aaj Kal – 3,54,00,000



4. Street Dancer – 3.39,00,000

5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 3.16,00,000

Meanwhile, in an exclusive talk with ETimes, talking about Baaghi 3’s opening day predictions, senior trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​said the third installment will surely surpass the ‘Baaghi 2’ collections that had earned him millions of rupees “Baaghi is already a well-known brand and Tiger Shroff is very popular among youth and family, since people love to see it. If you see the graph of previous deliveries, then ‘Baaghi 2’, which was launched on Good Friday , he won around Rs 25 crore and now ‘Baaghi 3’ will surely exceed that figure, “he added.

The film directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a fundamental role.