Seven parliamentarians of Congress suspended from Lok Sabha | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Tensions in the Lok Sabha reached a critical point on Thursday with the suspension of seven congressional parliamentarians for the rest of the budget session for “serious misconduct” and breach of the House rules after the Documents were removed from the President’s table and the procedures interrupted.

Congressional parliamentarians have been prohibited from participating in House proceedings. The two sides clashed repeatedly, with parliamentarians even pushing and pushing each other, over Congress’ demand that Delhi’s riots be discussed before any other matter was addressed. Tensions seem to increase due to indications that the government can press for membership of Congressman Gaurav Gogoi to be canceled, who snatched documents from the president’s table.

The drama took place in the morning with Bhartruhari Mahtab, a high-ranking member of BJD in the chair, speaker Om Birla stayed away for the second day expressing his dissatisfaction with the aggressive behavior of some opposition parliamentarians, and saw strong slogans for part of the parliamentarians of Congress in the well.

In the afternoon, shortly after the House meeting, BJP deputy Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the presidency, appointed Gogoi of Congress, TN Prathapan, Gurjit Aujla, Dean Kuriakose, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Benny Behanan, and announced that they were being suspended. for the whole session

Thursday proved to be more volatile than the first part of the week, when BJP’s ally, Hanuman Beniwal, hinted that Rahul Gandhi of Congress should have declared his recent trip to Italy while talking about the coronavirus issue, forcing a postponement just when The Chamber was making transactions. deal.

The mood has been frayed in the LS with Congress allegedly breaching an agreement reached in the opposition discussions with the President that parliamentarians who enter the well or protest will not “enter” into the space of other parties. It was considered that physical separation was necessary to avoid confrontations. Congressional parliamentarians moving towards BJP banks have led to pushing and pushing with banners on them.

The congressional camp has claimed that the agreement also included that the government did not pass legislation in a din, which has been violated. With the so-called terms that are not met, the scenes in the Chamber have been chaotic.

When the process resumed, members of Congress were at the well protesting once again. That was when Gogoi snatched some papers from the marshal who helped the official president Rama Devi.

Later, Lekhi said that when the Chamber was discussing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, some members took and threw “hard” papers from the speaker’s podium. “Such an unfortunate incident may have happened for the first time … I condemn this behavior,” he said. The minister of parliamentary affairs, Pralhad Joshi, presented a motion to suspend the members that was approved by a voice vote.

The leader of the Congress in the LS, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, told reporters that the suspension of the parliamentarians of the party was a “decision of the government, and not of the President” and added that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi had been intercepted in the House, but no measures were taken against the offensive BJP deputies.

“We got to see a spirit of revenge in the house. The goal is for us to weaken in the demand for discussion about the riots in Delhi, ”said Chowdhury.

As you can see an escalation in the ongoing confrontation, Congress is likely to increase the protest in Parliament. The party issued a three-line whip to its members to be present at the Chamber on Friday.

Mahtab disapproved the protests of Congress when the House met in the morning. “He was very sad about the things that happened the day before yesterday … he has every right to express his anguish,” he said, in response to Congress’ demand that he go to the Chamber.

