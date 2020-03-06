Luv Ni Love Storys Movie Review: Luv Ni Love Storys

India Top Headlines

Synopsis: The plot follows Luv through several stages of his life and many of his relationships. In search of the only true love of his life, he ends up driving a roller coaster of multiple relationships. Will your experiences make you lose your faith in love, or will you make it look even harder?

Review: Durgesh Tanna’s multi-star movie is a perfect family drama with a strong focus on different shades of love. In terms of direction, Durgesh has been impressive compared to his debut movie. From scenes to locations and cinematography, this movie is a visual pleasure. When it comes to dialogues and lyrics, it has a lot to offer viewers and that automatically improves the quality of the cinematic content on offer. Musically, this movie is delightful. Thanks to the successful musical camaraderie of Parth Bharat Thakkar, Niren Bhatt and singers like Aditya Gadhavi, Siddharth Bhavsar, Yashika Sharma, they have all added more value to LNLS. Songs like Ghume Ghume Jaay Re and Aasmaani are melodious and stay with the public.

Upon arriving at the acting department, there are some strong performances. Needless to say, Pratik Gandhi lives up to his reputation as a fabulous artist and carries the entire film on his shoulders, although he seems a little less convincing in portraying the young Luv. But otherwise, he nails the paper perfectly. Vyoma is an absolute delight and does total justice to the character of Sonam. Shraddha Dangar as Mishti is super adorable, and rightly plays the character of the girl next door. Deeksha Joshi makes you hate her and love her at the same time as Preeti. This is an unpredictable character that he has assumed, and he does it justice. Even the supporting cast elevates the film to a different level.

The overall experience is reduced slightly due to its editing, and certain scenes feel a bit dragged, especially in the first half and a couple of scenes in the second half.