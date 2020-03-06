lethal-blows-of-the-tiger-disappointed-by-the-weak-writing

India Top Headlines

Fiercely protective of his older brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh), Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) pursues a dreaded terrorist group in Syria to save him. Can you bring your brother back alive?

REVISION: Wavy, abdominal muscles and a chiseled face. Meet Ronnie, the handsome piece whose only job is to magically appear out of nowhere every time his older brother Vikram is in trouble. He will hit the bad boys and return to his own affairs. But in a sudden turn, Vikram is kidnapped by a terrorist group called Jaish-e-Lashkar in Syria and Ronnie embarks on a rescue mission.

Director Ahmed Khan adds all the tricks of the book to turn “Baaghi 3” into an action artist with elements that highlight the brute force and deadly machismo of his protagonist. Tiger Shroff, who is clearly one of Bollywood’s most profitable action stars, has a huge impact on the high octane action scenes (directed by Ram-Laxman and Kecha Khampadkee). His perfect body and attitude make all the stylized action seem real. However, it falls short in emotional scenes and comedy. Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful and brings good comic relief in the first half. But his character is not very crucial to the story and, therefore, does not have much room to act. Riteish Deshmukh has an important role, but his character suffers a certain disadvantage, which is never explained. On the one hand, he must be constantly protected by his younger brother, but on the other, he is also recruited as a police officer despite being so vulnerable. Such inconsistency in his character graphic makes it difficult to relate to him. In fact, there are quite a few loose ends in history that make it much less convincing.

While the Syrian environment provides a terrifying feeling, most villains are too cartoonish to be taken seriously, except for the main villain Abu Jalal (Jameel Khoury). It looks good and its performance is chilling. Among the other actors, Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma provide good support. Farhad Samji’s dialogues are mixed with a discreet mood, especially in the first half and quite sharp in the second half. The movie’s music is quite normal, but fortunately, there aren’t too many songs. Disha Patani sizzles in a dazzling article number that adds a touch of glamor to this elegant actor. While the action design (by Ahmed Khan) is impressive, the same cannot be said for unstable camera work and the weak CGI.

There are ample acrobatics on display, slow motion shots, deafening explosions and lethal blows in “Baaghi 3”. But none of that can rise beyond a weak script that doesn’t serve to kill. Knock out only if you’re a staunch Tiger Shroff fan.