doctors-report-increased-cases-of-pulmonary-fibrosis-in-pune

India Top Headlines

PUNE: Experts have stressed the increase in cases of chronic lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in Pune. IPF is a form of lung disease that leads to scarring of lung tissue that occurs due to unknown reasons.

“In the last 10 years, the number of IPF cases has increased by 5-7% per year. Although symptoms vary in each individual, the most common symptoms include chronic dry cough, shortness of breath, weight loss / appetite and finger clubs. Bad lifestyle and family history can increase the chances of getting IPF, “said chest doctor Mahavir Modi.

Modi said: “IPF is more common among men. We see a 4: 1 ratio between male and female patients. Therefore, a specialist should pay due attention to the onset of signs and symptoms. In general terms, there is no absolute cure since the viability of lung tissue after healing would be lost and cannot be fully recovered. ”



“The main cause of occurrence could be related to environmental causes such as exposure to dust or chemicals, smoking, family history of IPF and viral infections. Over time, it results in damage and scarring (fibrosis) in the lungs, which it makes the patient difficult to breathe by depriving the body of oxygen supply, which eventually hinders daily activities, “Modi said.

Highlighting the diagnosis and management of IPF, the chest doctor Nitin Abhyankar said: “The diagnosis of the condition is made with the help of blood tests, radiological examinations and lung biopsies. The procedure to control the disease can be discussed. with the patient. ”

“People should consult an expert for a regular check-up at least once a year. If there is a family history, it is mandatory to have one. If a test is done regularly and adheres to the recommended treatment, the IPF can be monitored. It is recommended for patients who give up treatment: smoking, exercising, eating healthy diets.In Pune, three out of five cases of IPF are diagnosed late.Therefore, it is extremely important that it is diagnosed at an early stage that will help reduce and reduce control progression, “said Abhyankar.

Signs and symptoms to consider include unexplained weight loss, dry cough, beaten fingers and toes, shortness of breath, insomnia, fatigue, muscle and joint pain.