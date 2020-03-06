India Top Headlines

“Bihar will provide land for services sector industries” | Patna News

PATNA: The department of state industries will now provide land for entrepreneurs to establish units of the service sector in Bihar, chief secretary (industries) K K Pathak said Thursday.

While addressing the audience at the “Pravasi Bihari Diwas” celebrations here, Pathak said: “The department has decided to provide land to services sector entities also to boost investments in the state.”

The event was organized by the Bihar Foundation, in association with the department of state industries and the Confederation of Indian Industry (IIC). The event was attended by members of 10 different chapters of the foundation abroad and eight chapters across the country.

Ravindra Prasad, director of the technical development wing in the industries department, spoke about how the Bihari diaspora could link with his homeland to benefit the state. “The commercial mechanisms and international policies of different countries can be used to enrich the business structure in Bihar,” Prasad said and added: “Bihar has recently improved a lot on the commercial front. Niti Aayog has also recognized Bihar’s growth and has ranked it among the main states in ease of doing business in 2017. ”

Aditya Sinha, joint director of the Advanced Computing Development Center said that Bihar has a huge population of young people, who can participate in different technological initiatives.

Arvind Sinha, executive director of a private consulting unit based in the United States, shared his plans to establish a solar panel unit in Bihar, which will eventually reduce the cost of electricity.

Several other panelists emphasized the need to train the state’s youth and create opportunities for them to grow on their own.

Rakesh Swami, vice president of GE, said his company selected and trained about 200 students from different state polytechnic universities and that they were now employed in distinguished industries.

R S Srivastav, managing director of the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), listed several achievements of the state government on the commercial front. “Since the quality of agricultural products in the state is good, it has attracted several food processing giants to establish their units. More than 200 million rupees have already been made in the food processing sector in the state, ”he said.

Reference page