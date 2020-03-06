‘Baaghi 3’: Ayesha Shroff writes a heartfelt note for her son Tiger Shroff while her movie hits theaters today | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor ‘Baaghi 3’ releases today. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is one of the most anticipated action movies of the year. When the movie hits the big screen today, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, is her biggest cheerleader.

Recently, she went to her Instagram account to share a special post for her son when her movie premieres today. She shared an image of the actor and wrote: “God bless you, my Baaghi! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I have no words to tell you how proud you make me❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3 !!! ! Tigians and fans of the action are going to watch the movie! You have never seen an action like this in the Hindi cinema! Jaan laga diya to give you a show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @shraddhakapoor @ riteishd @lokhandeankita @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @diptijinh @_dptijinh @_dptijin @

A few days ago, on Tiger’s birthday, Ayesha wrote the sweetest things to say about her beloved son. She shared an adorable photo of Tiger and her fans were all hearts!

Speaking of ‘Baaghi 3’, the film is about the story of two brothers: Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish plays the character of a shy police officer. When he is kidnapped in Syria, the actor ‘Student of the year 2’ comes to his rescue. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles.