Ayatollah Khamenei from Iran criticizes India for riots in Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Ignoring the strong protest of the Center against the comments of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the riots in Delhi, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, criticized India on Thursday for violence.

Using the hashtag #IndianMuslimsInDanger, the ayatollah tweeted: “The hearts of Muslims around the world are afflicted by the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India should confront the Hindu extremists and their parties and stop the massacre of Muslims to avoid the isolation of India from the world of Islam. ”

The hearts of Muslims around the world are afflicted by the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India must … https://t.co/WuMYRDY75v – Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) 1583409320000

This occurs even when the Center urged the international community to refrain from “irresponsible comments” and “not be influenced by unsubstantiated narratives” about the violence of last week. On Tuesday, the MEA issued a statement to the Turkish ambassador to protest against the comments of the Turkish president, Recep Erdogan. “They are in fact inaccurate and driven by the political agenda. We don’t expect such irresponsible statements, “said MEA.

“The UK has CAA concerns, but discusses them with India”

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan had said: “India has now become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus How will these people make world peace possible? It is impossible. When giving speeches, since they have a large population, they say: “we are strong,” but that is not strength. ”

Freedom House, a group of experts from the USA. UU., He also noted concerns about India. “The Indian government has taken its Hindu nationalist agenda to a new level with a succession of policies … that threaten the democratic future of a country that for a long time was seen as a potential bulwark of freedom in Asia and the world,” he said. .

Nigel Adams, the UK’s foreign minister, told the House of Commons: “The UK government has concerns about the potential impact of the legislation (CAA). Thanks to our close ties with India, we can discuss difficult issues with them and clarify our concerns about where we have them, including minority rights. We will continue to follow the events and raise our concerns when we have them, ”said the minister. AMUMA has not yet reacted to this comment.

