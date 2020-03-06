As the number of riots rises to 53, videos of police officers attacking the mafia emerge | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The number of victims in the riots in northeastern Delhi increased to 53 on Thursday when more victims died from their wounds in the hospital. According to officials, so far 44 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital and five from Ram Manohar Lohia. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has reported three deaths and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital one.

“So far, about 298 patients have been treated in GTB and about 100 have gunshot wounds,” an official said.

Meanwhile, two new mobile videos have emerged that show chaos in the Chand Bagh area during the riots on February 24. The videos show a mafia of more than 2,000 anti-CAA protesters attacking policemen far outnumbered, throwing stones at them and even firing, as they are huddled over the divider, trying to escape the fury of the mafia.

This is the incident in which police chief Ratan Lal was shot dead while DCP Amit Sharma was seriously injured, along with ACP Anuj Kumar and a dozen other police officers. These clips show several women as part of the mafia.

This will help cops identify troublemakers. The cyber cell will use special software to improve the quality of the images and have a forensic laboratory verify them.

The police tried to rescue their colleagues while raining stones





One of the two videos was filmed from the terrace of a gym in Yamuna Vihar, while the second one was filmed from the side of Chand Bagh. The police are also trying to communicate with the people who recorded the video.

In the videos, the mafia is seen for the first time running away from the police with the women protesters behind the police. But, suddenly, he turns back and comes towards them, throwing stones and bricks, even when women also join the throwing of stones. The police try to jump over the divider to cross the road and take refuge in the bushes, even when they are being thrown with stones and also physically assaulted.

They try to rescue their injured older colleagues, challenging a stone discharge. “Blood flowed from the mouth of DCP (Shahdara), Amit Sharma, and he did not respond. The crowd was outnumbered by the 1:50 crowd and the divider behind us acted like a wall. With the help of two others, we picked up Sharma and crossed three railings to take him to the hospital, ”said a senior police officer who was injured in the incident. The policeman said the stone was so intense and unforgiving that his helmet broke and he suffered an injury to the back of his head.

Ratan Lal, who was already injured, was taken to the hospital from the other side of the road that goes to Yamuna Vihar. He was rushed to the hospital in a private car that was signaled but died on the road.

A third video has also emerged that shows a troublemaker opening fire. The police said he has been identified and there are raids to arrest him.

Pooja Sharma, wife of DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, told reporters that her family was extremely sore from the images. “My husband had gone to talk with the protesters. It was a group of only women. They took off his helmet and then the mob attacked him, ”said Sharma. “I appeal to the government to take strict measures against the rioters. My husband is still recovering from the attack. ”

