30 crown cases confirmed, 23 more positive in the first test | India News

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old man from Ghaziabad with a recent history of travel to Iran has become the 30th person to be confirmed positive for Covid-19 in India. The number of cases is likely to increase dramatically as health authorities await the results of confirmation tests in 23 more people whose initial tests have demonstrated the presence of the virus.

The Ghaziabad man was quarantined at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi. His wife and son were placed in isolation at the MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad. In addition, local authorities said, they have also advised three of their employees to remain at home. Samples taken from the 23 individuals have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for final confirmation. “Many of them are likely to be positive and also require isolation,” a source said. The health ministry said that, in addition to the cases of Covid-19 related to travel, some cases of community transmission are beginning to be observed, indicating that the virus may be spreading without being detected in local communities. Therefore, the ministry said that states have been asked to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels.

The new coronavirus infection has so far killed more than 3,300 people worldwide and infected almost 96,000. The rapid response teams in Delhi and NCR, where most Covid-19 patients are currently in quarantine, have been actively tracking all people who may have been in contact with infected people and are testing them to detect virus. Across India, 3,452 samples were sent for analysis, of which 29 (the resident of Ghaziabad was declared a positive case later) have been found positive for Covid-19 so far, the health ministry said Thursday. a statement. “The 92 sample test is in process and 23 samples are being reconfirmed.”

In some relief for Telangana, blood samples from two people in the state that were sent to the NIV were negative. “All new Covid-91 patients are stable,” said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The 30 cases registered so far include 16 Italian tourists from a single group.

Hospitals stagger under the flood of “suspects”

The list also includes the first three cases in the country of Kerala last month. All three have been discharged after recovery.

On Thursday, about 150 people showed up for the Covid-19 test at the RML hospital, the only center equipped to take samples of the virus in Delhi-NCR. Most of them had come into contact with infected people.

A 26-year-old Paytm employee, a Janakpuri resident in western Delhi, was confirmed positive on Wednesday. His wife, who works at an American asset management company in CyberHub, Gurgaon, has been quarantined at his home. The Gurgaon district administration has evaluated 91 Paytm employees who work on the same floor as the patient. Of these, 71 live in Gurgaon, 18 in Delhi, one in Faridabad and Noida, sources said.

More than 405 people who traveled to countries affected by Covid-19 recently are under surveillance in Noida. Authorities said they are sending them to RML for testing.

“We are under a lot of pressure because the number of people who come to the tests has multiplied, more confirmed cases have been identified and there is a greater need to evaluate anyone who has come into contact with them,” said a central government doctor. hospital.

Government sources said sample test facilities were started in 31 new locations across the country, in addition to the 51 existing facilities. With this, the pressure on hospitals like Safdarjung is likely to diminish soon.

To expand facilities for the isolation of suspicious and positive cases of Covid19, the Ministry of Health and Niti Aayog held talks with representatives of all major private hospital chains on Thursday. V K Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, told TOI that private hospitals have agreed to create facilities. “We need to be prepared for the worst while doing our best to contain the disease,” Paul said.

In Delhi, the sources said, six private hospitals (Max Super Specialty, BLK, Apollo, Action Balaji, Sir Ganga Ram and St. Stephen’s Hospital) have already created isolation rooms. In Gurgaon, Medanta Medicity has created a separate unit for the isolation of Covid-19 cases. The 14 Italian patients are admitted there.

P K Mishra, chief secretary of the Prime Minister, also chaired an interministerial meeting to review the preparation and response on the issue of the coronavirus. It was stressed that the participation of local communities and agencies is essential to combat the public health represented by the virus, said the PMO.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that all primary schools in the capital will remain closed until March 31.

