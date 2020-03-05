Here’s why Omar Abdullah sports a careless beard | India News

Sports

the second photo of J&K CM Omar Abdullah, who is currently reserved under the Public Security Law (PSA)

In a new photo, former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, who has been detained in Srinagar since the repeal of article 370 in August, can be seen with a government doctor who had come to verify his health. In the photo with the doctor, you could see Omar with a gray beard covered with weeds.

Since Omar was placed under house arrest by the Center, he has had no contact with the outside world.

On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and were forked in the territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among other Kashmir political leaders, have been detained in the outside world.

On February 6, the leader of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, and the leader of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, were protected by the Public Security Law (PSA) and other senior leaders in the former state. At the end of the detention hours, the central government criticizes the PSA charges under which they can remain detained without charge for two years.

The Supreme Court said Thursday that it will hear the petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of Omar Abdullah, challenging her detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Security Act, 1978, after Holi’s pause.

National Conference sources told Mirror that Omar Sahab will not shave his beard until he leaves detention.

His previous photo went viral on social media, evoking widespread criticism of what critics have described as unconstitutional detention.

